Get ready to say “Hi, Barbie!” from the comfort of your own mojo dojo casa house.

Warner Bros. confirmed on Monday, December 4, that the wait for the year’s biggest blockbuster to start streaming is almost over. The official streaming release date for Barbie has been set for Friday, December 15, at 3 a.m. ET. The film will stream on Max, which is owned by WB.

The studio also announced that Barbie With ASL — a version of the film with deaf performer Leila Hanaumi interpreting in American Sign Language (ASL) — will be available starting December 15 as well. Barbie With ASL will be a separate title, and Max users will notice key art with the sign language symbol.

Barbie has been a massive success since hitting theaters in July. The film earned over $1.4 billion at the box office, and the soundtrack picked up 11 Grammy Award nominations (which are believed to be the first of many awards season honors to come for the film).

Despite the success, star and executive producer Margot Robbie isn’t necessarily ready to return for a sequel.

“I think we put everything we had into this one,” Robbie told the Associated Press last month. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. [Director] Greta [Gerwig] put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Gerwig, for her part, has been unsure about returning for a second film.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” the director, who cowrote the script with partner Noah Baumbach, told The New York Times in July. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

However, one month later, the director seemed more open to the idea. She told People that she wants Barbie to be “the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies.”

She added, “There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

Barbie broke some big box office records while raking in the big bucks. The comedy has the biggest box office opening ever for a movie directed by a woman. Barbie was also the biggest opening weekend of the year, surpassing all of the Marvel movies that debuted in 2023. The movie also had the biggest three-day opening for a movie based on a toy, surpassing all Transformers movies.