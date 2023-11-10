The countdown to music’s biggest night — the 66th annual Grammy Awards — starts now.

On Friday, November 10, the Recording Academy recruited some powerhouse performers — Kim Petras, St. Vincent, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and more — to unveil the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammys. With the ceremony set for February 4 at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena, all eyes watched to see who would be up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and more.

After a record-breaking Eras Tour cemented Taylor Swift’s status as a billionaire, many predicted that Midnights would net the 33-year-old superstar yet another Album of the Year nomination. Going into the nominations, Swift had been up for the award five times — Fearless in 2010, Red in 2014, 1989 in 2016, Folklore in 2021 and Evermore in 2022 — having won three (Fearless, 1989, Folklore).

Other early predictions figured Morgan Wallen would get nominated for his massively successful One Thing at a Time, along with Olivia Rodrigo (Guts), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan), SZA (SOS), boygenius (The Record) and Foo Fighters (for their Taylor Hawkins tribute, But Here We Are). With hip-hop having an “off” period, early predictions had either 21 Savage and Drake’s Her Loss, Travis Scott’s Utopia and Metro Boomin’s Heroes and Villains as potential representatives in the Album of the Year category.

The 2023 Grammys saw Beyoncé secure the record for the most Grammy awards ever with 32. However, only one of those awards was in the “Big Four,” aka the General Field, or the categories that are not restricted by genre. Those categories include Album, Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Beyoncé’s only win in the “Big Four” came in 2010, claiming Song of the Year for “Single Ladies.”

Most of her 31 other wins are in the Rap and R&B category, and that didn’t change in 2023. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” beat out Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” for Record of the Year. Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” won Song of the Year. And Beyoncé was once again denied Album of the Year, with Harry Styles’ Harry’s House winning over Renaissance.

The 66th Grammy Awards eligibility period ran from October 1, 2022, to September 14, 2023. In June, the Recording Academy announced changes to the 2024 ceremony. After two years of having 10 nominees in the “Big Four” categories — Album, Record, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — the Academy reduced the number of potential nominees to eight. The Academy also instituted the new Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album categories.

The Recording Academy also consolidated 29 fields outside of the “Big Four” down to 11, per Billboard, since many of these fields only had one or two categories within them. Voters are only allowed 10 votes in the Grammys, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Billboard that this consolidation “gives voters a little more flexibility.”

“We’re actually leaning into the idea that we want your expertise,” he said. “We felt last year we didn’t get everyone’s expertise. We felt we left a lot of expertise on the editing floor because there were people who wanted to vote [in more categories] but couldn’t. They couldn’t even exercise their 10 votes.”

With that said, check out the full list of nominations below. You can watch the ceremony live on CBS or stream live on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 4.

Record Of The Year

“Worship” — Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

“vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” — SZA

Album Of The Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

the record — boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Song Of The Year

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance The Night” (From Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“vampire” ­— Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”],” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost In The Machine,” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest For Fire — Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F, Aphex Twin

Loading, James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before, Disclosure

Strong, Romy & Fred again..

Rumble, Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One In A Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man,” Disturbed

“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“Hive Mind,” Slipknot

“Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

”Emotion Sickness.” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

the record — boygenius

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot.” Chris Brown

“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple,” Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

“Love Language,” SZA”

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back To Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy

Nova, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

SOS, SZA

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” — Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

“Low” — SZA

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Rap Song

“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL, Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

UTOPIA, Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell

The Light Inside, J. Ivy

When The Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet

Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Best Jazz Performance

“Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste

“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

“But Not For Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

“Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Album

Quietude, Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched, Laufey

Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming, House Of Waters

Jazz Hands, Bob James

The Layers, Julian Lage

All One, Ben Wendel

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

“Last Night,” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

“Heaven Help Us All,” The Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham

“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Friendship,” the Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

“The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)

“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell

You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush

Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass, Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings

City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin’, Eric Bibb

The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer

All My Love For You, Bobby Rush

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys” — Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” — Ayra Starr

“Water” — Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Music Video

“I’m Only Sleeping,” (The Beatles) (Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers (Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers)

“What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers)

“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers)

“Rush,” Troye Sivan (Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer)

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi) Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar) Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

I Am Everything (Little Richard) Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers