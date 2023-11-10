The countdown to music’s biggest night — the 66th annual Grammy Awards — starts now.
On Friday, November 10, the Recording Academy recruited some powerhouse performers — Kim Petras, St. Vincent, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and more — to unveil the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammys. With the ceremony set for February 4 at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena, all eyes watched to see who would be up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and more.
After a record-breaking Eras Tour cemented Taylor Swift’s status as a billionaire, many predicted that Midnights would net the 33-year-old superstar yet another Album of the Year nomination. Going into the nominations, Swift had been up for the award five times — Fearless in 2010, Red in 2014, 1989 in 2016, Folklore in 2021 and Evermore in 2022 — having won three (Fearless, 1989, Folklore).
Other early predictions figured Morgan Wallen would get nominated for his massively successful One Thing at a Time, along with Olivia Rodrigo (Guts), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan), SZA (SOS), boygenius (The Record) and Foo Fighters (for their Taylor Hawkins tribute, But Here We Are). With hip-hop having an “off” period, early predictions had either 21 Savage and Drake’s Her Loss, Travis Scott’s Utopia and Metro Boomin’s Heroes and Villains as potential representatives in the Album of the Year category.
The 2023 Grammys saw Beyoncé secure the record for the most Grammy awards ever with 32. However, only one of those awards was in the “Big Four,” aka the General Field, or the categories that are not restricted by genre. Those categories include Album, Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Beyoncé’s only win in the “Big Four” came in 2010, claiming Song of the Year for “Single Ladies.”
Most of her 31 other wins are in the Rap and R&B category, and that didn’t change in 2023. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” beat out Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” for Record of the Year. Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” won Song of the Year. And Beyoncé was once again denied Album of the Year, with Harry Styles’ Harry’s House winning over Renaissance.
The 66th Grammy Awards eligibility period ran from October 1, 2022, to September 14, 2023. In June, the Recording Academy announced changes to the 2024 ceremony. After two years of having 10 nominees in the “Big Four” categories — Album, Record, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — the Academy reduced the number of potential nominees to eight. The Academy also instituted the new Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album categories.
The Recording Academy also consolidated 29 fields outside of the “Big Four” down to 11, per Billboard, since many of these fields only had one or two categories within them. Voters are only allowed 10 votes in the Grammys, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Billboard that this consolidation “gives voters a little more flexibility.”
“We’re actually leaning into the idea that we want your expertise,” he said. “We felt last year we didn’t get everyone’s expertise. We felt we left a lot of expertise on the editing floor because there were people who wanted to vote [in more categories] but couldn’t. They couldn’t even exercise their 10 votes.”
With that said, check out the full list of nominations below. You can watch the ceremony live on CBS or stream live on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 4.
Record Of The Year
“Worship” — Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Album Of The Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
the record — boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Song Of The Year
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance The Night” (From Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”],” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost In The Machine,” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest For Fire — Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F, Aphex Twin
Loading, James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before, Disclosure
Strong, Romy & Fred again..
Rumble, Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,” Disturbed
“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
”Emotion Sickness.” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
the record — boygenius
Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot.” Chris Brown
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple,” Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA”
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
“Back To Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
“Low” — SZA
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
“Players,” Coi Leray
Best Rap Song
“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
“Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
“Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL, Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
UTOPIA, Travis Scott
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When The Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater
Best Jazz Performance
“Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not For Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Album
Quietude, Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming, House Of Waters
Jazz Hands, Bob James
The Layers, Julian Lage
All One, Ben Wendel
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
“Last Night,” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” The Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” the Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys” — Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
“Rush” — Ayra Starr
“Water” — Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping,” (The Beatles) (Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers)
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers (Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers)
“What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers)
“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers)
“Rush,” Troye Sivan (Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer)
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi) Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar) Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
I Am Everything (Little Richard) Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers