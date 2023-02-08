Standing up for his wife. Like much of the Beehive, Jay-Z thinks Beyoncé’s Renaissance should’ve taken home the 2023 Grammy award for Album of the Year.

“The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That’s what we want,” the rapper, 53, said during a Sunday, February 5, interview with Tidal conducted before the awards ceremony.

The New York native — who wed Beyoncé, 41, in April 2008 — continued: “Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. Not just [her 2016 record] Lemonade; [also] when Beck won over her [for Album of the Year in 2015]. I was like, ‘Oh, y’all missed it.'”

Despite being nominated for the Album of the Year distinction four times, the “Break My Soul” singer has never taken home the coveted trophy. She did, however, become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history on Sunday after winning Best Dance/Electronic Album — her 32nd win overall — for Renaissance.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the Destiny’s Child alum said while accepting the history-making accolade. “And I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

Beyoncé went on to thank “the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.” Later in the evening, Harry Styles won Album of the Year for Harry’s House. In addition to the One Direction alum and Beyoncé, Adele, ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Coldplay were also up for the golden gramophone.

Jay-Z — who shares daughters Blue, 11, and Rumi, 5, and son Sir, 5, with the “Cuff It” songstress — explained in his Tidal interview why Beyoncé’s record deserved the biggest award of the evening.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” the “Empire State of Mind” musician said. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?!”

He continued: “Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year.”

Despite suffering what many fans considered to be a snub, the “Crazy In Love” singer expressed gratitude for the four Grammys she did win on Sunday — Best Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance/Electronica Album (Renaissance) Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”).

“To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!” she captioned a Sunday Instagram post of her holding three of her trophies.