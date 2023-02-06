It’s Harry’s House and we’re all living in it. Harry Styles won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys — but his victory isn’t sitting well with some Beyoncé fans.

The 29-year-old pop star earned the biggest award of the night on Sunday, February 5, and expressed his love for his fellow nominees as he took the stage to accept his trophy. (Harry’s House was up against Lizzo‘s Special, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres and more hit records from 2022.)

“Well, s–t,” the former One Direction singer began after a lucky featured fan announced his big win. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category.”

The My Policeman star continued: “I think on nights like tonight it’s so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

Earlier in the night, Styles took home the win for Best Pop Vocal Album but lost both Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The “Daylight” crooner’s Grammys success didn’t come as a surprise to his dedicated fan base — Harry’s House debuted at No. 1 in May 2022 — but many viewers believed Beyoncé, 41, deserved the recognition. Despite four nominations in the category over the years — in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2023 — the “Formation” artist has never won Album of the Year.

At the 60th annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé’s Lemonade was memorably snubbed, losing to Adele‘s 25. The British songwriter, now 34, made sure to highlight the Dreamgirls star’s legacy while accepting the honor.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. … All us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have,” Adele gushed in February 2017.

While speaking to press backstage, the “Easy On Me” artist added: “I felt like it was her time to win. What the f–k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

Despite losing to Styles on Sunday, the “Cuff It” performer still made her mark on the ceremony. Beyoncé won the 32nd Grammy of her career — Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance — and officially became the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said as husband Jay-Z watched proudly from the audience. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Jonny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.”

The former Destiny’s Child singer continued: “I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”