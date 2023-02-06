Living in a daydream! Harry Styles stepped out for a swoon-worthy appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

The “Daylight” crooner, 29, wore Egonlab on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. His look was custom-made in collaboration with Swarovski. Styles went shirtless beneath the rainbow-colored jumpsuit.

Styles is nominated in six categories at Sunday’s ceremony, including both Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “As It Was.” His third studio album, Harry’s House, is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The Dunkirk star also has the chance to take home Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. In the latter category, he faces competition from ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift for All Too Well: The Short Film.

The Recording Academy confirmed on January 29 that the former One Direction member would be taking the Grammys stage to perform again following his show-stopping rendition of “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021. At the 63rd annual event, Styles rocked an all-leather look — with his bare chest exposed beneath his suit jacket.

Styles’ red carpet appearance on Sunday marked his first major awards show since his split from Olivia Wilde. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the pair — who sparked a romance in 2021 while working together on Don’t Worry Darling — called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source exclusively told Us of the Booksmart director, 38, one month later.

At the time, the House alum was “leaning on friends” for support and “trying to move on.” According to the insider, “Dating isn’t on her list of priorities.”

Styles, meanwhile, has been hard at work in the wake of the breakup. The “Golden” crooner returned to Los Angeles in January to perform previously postponed Love On Tour residency concerts at the Kia Forum. He became the first artist in history to finish 15 sold-out gigs at both Madison Square Garden and the Forum.

The X Factor UK alum previously took home the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy for “Watermelon Sugar” at the 2021 Grammy Awards. That year, he also earned nods for Best Music Video for “Adore You” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line.

“Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much,” he gushed during his acceptance speech, which was censored as he gave shout-outs to his fellow nominees. “I’m really grateful to be here. All of these songs are f–king massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you so thank you so much.”

