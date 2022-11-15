Late night dancing! Kendall Jenner enjoyed a night out with sister Kylie Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) while supporting ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during his latest tour.

The model, 27, was spotted dancing with her crew on Monday, November 14, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, during one of the last two Love on Tour shows in the state.

Kendall rocked out to “Daydreaming” and “Watermelon Sugar” during the concert, according to fan videos shared on Twitter. She was seen swaying back and forth in one clip with Bieber, 25, Kylie, also 25, and sister Kim Kardashian’s childhood friend Allison Statter.

Bieber later shared a selfie from the event with the two Jenner sisters via Snapchat. The Arizona native pursed her lips for the camera alongside Kendall. Kylie, for her part, kept her sunglasses on for the snap and slightly smiled.

The 818 Tequila founder was first linked to Styles, 28, in 2013. Two years later, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors while on a trip to Anguilla in December 2015. The following year, Kendall spent three consecutive days with the “Kiwi” crooner, which caused many fans to think they were back together.

However, a source close to the former One Direction singer exclusively told Us Weekly in 2016 that the duo are “friends” and completely platonic. “They didn’t stop being friends,” the insider explained at the time.

Kendall’s friendship with Styles has continued to evolve since their brief romance. In 2018, the Kardashians star was seen cheering on her former beau at the final stop of his first solo world tour.

The following year, the exes caught up at the 2019 Met Gala, which Styles cohosted that May. Seven months later, the twosome again reunited while the “Adore You” singer guest-hosted The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Kendall was a guest on the late-night talk show and hilariously trolled Styles about which of his songs was written about her during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The British musician chose to eat cod sperm instead of answering the question.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2019. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”

The former flames have since moved on romantically as well. Us confirmed in June 2020 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was “hooking up” with Devin Booker after sparking romance speculation earlier that year. Kendall briefly broke up with the NBA player, 26, in June 2022 but were back together two months later.

Styles, meanwhile, first stepped out with girlfriend and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde in January 2021 while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s nuptials. The romance came just months after Wilde, 38, and fiancé Jason Sudeikis announced their split in November 2020.