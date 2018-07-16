Kendall Jenner is a supportive ex-girlfriend. The model attended her former flame Harry Styles’ concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, July 14, as he wrapped up his first solo world tour.

Several concertgoers shared videos of Jenner, 22, sitting in a VIP section with stylist Jen Atkin and enthusiastically clapping during the former One Direction member’s set. At one point, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stood up and bopped to the music. She even sang along to several songs, including “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” which Styles, 24, cowrote for Ariana Grande.

Another famous face was just a few seats away: Shawn Mendes sipped a drink while dancing with friends. Other A-list attendees included Meghan Trainor and her fiancé, Daryl Sabara, as well as The Originals star Phoebe Tonkin.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life,” Styles told the audience toward the end of the evening. “I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I’ll see you very soon.”

Jenner and the “Kiwi” singer briefly dated in late 2013. They sparked reconciliation rumors in December 2015 when they were spotted on vacation in Anguilla. Nine months later, they spent three consecutive days together. However, a source close to Styles told Us Weekly at the time that the pair’s relationship was purely platonic: “They’re friends. They didn’t stop being friends.” A second insider said Jenner was “excited that [Styles] got back in touch with her.”

The British crooner was later briefly linked to food blogger Tess Ward and Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe. Meanwhile, Jenner is currently spending time with Ben Simmons. “They are pretty inseparable at the moment and are still going really strong,” a source told Us earlier this month of the reality star and the NBA player, 21. “They are dating and exclusive, though not ‘official.’”

