



Eat up! Harry Styles paid the consequences after he refused to tell his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner which songs he wrote about her.

The “Adore You” singer, 25, guest-hosted The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, December 10, and played a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24. The former couple asked each other extremely personal questions and had to either answer truthfully or eat a disgusting food item chosen by the other person.

For her first question, Jenner asked Styles, “Which songs on your last album were about me?” and said she was “dying to know” the answer. Almost immediately, the former One Direction member covered his face with his hands. He then reached over for a napkin, tucked it into his shirt and grabbed a fork and knife, preparing to eat the cod sperm that the model selected for him.

After Jenner shouted, “Ew!” Styles almost reconsidered his decision. “So, I’d say track, um …” he began before hesitantly yet bravely diving into the Japanese delicacy.

“Just swallow it!” the reality star urged the X Factor U.K. alum as he slowly chewed the cod sperm. “Stop!”

Styles then turned to the audience and asked, “To spit or to swallow, that is the question.” Ultimately, he spit it out and took a giant gulp of water.

“It really carries an aftertaste,” he said, slightly gagging.

Later in the game, the Dunkirk actor asked Jenner to name the “most unlikeable supermodel”; she had someone in mind but sipped a salmon smoothie instead. She then inquired whether he has ever watched an episode of her family’s E! reality show; he has, “the one where you’re eating salads in the kitchen and then you all were shouting at each other.”

The pair were briefly linked in late 2013. They sparked rumors that they had reconciled their romance in December 2015 after being spotted on vacation in Anguilla. Then, in September 2016, they spent three consecutive days together. However, a source close to Styles told Us Weekly at the time that the duo were just “friends” and “didn’t stop being friends” after their relationship ended.

Styles — whose new album, Fine Line, is out Friday, December 13 — most recently dated model Camille Rowe, while Jenner’s split from NBA player Ben Simmons made headlines in May.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.