Since One Direction’s 2016 split, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have had varying levels of success in the music industry.

All five original members have embarked on solo careers, with Malik becoming the first to do so after abruptly leaving the boy band in March 2015. He subsequently signed a solo contract with RCA Records, and released his debut album, Mind of Mine, the following year. Styles followed suit in June 2016, re-signing with Columbia Records and dropping his self-titled debut in May 2017. Horan, meanwhile, inked a deal with Capitol Records in September 2016, and released his first album, Flicker, in October 2017.

Payne and Tomlinson had slower starts to their solo careers. They each put out a series of one-off singles in the years after 1D went their separate ways, but did not release full-length albums right away. Payne’s debut, LP1, dropped in December 2019, while Tomlinson’s Walls is scheduled for January 2020.

Below, Us Weekly breaks down the five guys’ solo careers by the numbers.