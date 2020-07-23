Best decade ever! One Direction has reached its milestone 10th anniversary — and its members are reminiscing over the glory days alongside fans.

Harry Styles, for his part, admitted that he was “struggling to put into words” exactly how “grateful” he was for the opportunity to be a part of the megapopular group. That being said, he reflected on where the band has taken him and showed his appreciation to 1D’s dedicated fan base.

“I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up,” the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 23. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way.”

Niall Horan said that he never anticipated One Direction “would go on to do what we did” during their time together. “It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be,” the 26-year-old Irish star expressed via Instagram.

Louis Tomlinson gave a special “thanks for everything” to his bandmates and their fans, while Liam Payne showed his appreciation to those who have “supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me.”

Styles, Horan, Payne, 26, and Tomlinson, 28, originally auditioned as solo acts on The X Factor U.K. in 2010. After failing to make it through the category separately, Simon Cowell placed them into a quintet with Zayn Malik. Though the five-piece ended the competition in third place, they found massive success upon leaving the reality series.

One Direction put out four albums — Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013) and Four (2014) — before Malik, 27, announced his departure in March 2015. Prior to splitting in January 2016, the remaining four members would release a fifth and final album together in 2015 titled Made in the A.M. From there, all members of 1D went on to pursue successful solo careers.

Months ahead of the group’s milestone commemoration, Payne revealed in April that the boys had been in contact with each other. “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice,” Payne told The Sun at the time. “To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting. At the moment, I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say.”

