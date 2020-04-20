One Direction have a whole lot of history — and they finally may be ready to revisit it. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are rumored to be in talks to reunite in July to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the boy band’s formation on The X Factor UK.

The “Adore You” singer was the first to set tongues wagging in April when he hinted that the group has something special “in mind.” Then, the “Strip That Down” crooner all but confirmed what fans had already suspected.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice,” Payne told The Sun. “To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting. At the moment, I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say.”

Fortunately for fans, actions speak louder than words. Days after the Hugo Boss underwear model’s interview, he followed their former bandmate Zayn Malik on Twitter — and Styles, Horan and Tomlinson did the same. The social media activity immediately sent Directioners into overdrive, although Payne later insinuated that the “Pillowtalk” singer (who quit 1D in 2015) would not be involved in a possible reunion.

Simon Cowell formed One Direction on the British singing competition in 2010 after Styles, Horan, Payne, Tomlinson and Malik auditioned separately. Although the band finished in third place, they quickly became the most successful act to ever come out of The X Factor UK.

1D released four albums as a quintet: Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013) and Four (2014). After Malik’s exit, they dropped one more record, Made in the A.M. (2015), before splitting up in January 2016 to embark on solo careers.

Ahead of the group’s 10th anniversary, Us Weekly rounded up everything we know so far about their potential reunion. Scroll down for all the details!