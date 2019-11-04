



Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell’s naked Hugo Boss campaign images are so steamy we can hardly handle them. The pair completely stripped down for the former One Direction member’s first-ever bodywear capsule collection for Hugo.

“I feel lucky that as the face of Hugo I get to front iconic campaigns such as this,” he said in a press release from the brand. “It’s been an amazing experience to work with such an incredibly talented group of people.”

Shot in black and white by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, the duo are shown lounging around in a Berlin apartment wearing nothing more than white underwear. The couple is supposed to encapsulate young lovers who are on the run to avoid paparazzi

When speaking with GQ, the former boy band member said that the shoot was “basically soft-core porn.”

“It just ended up being a lot more naked than I thought it was and for her as well,” he told the publication. “I mean it was just a room full of five or six people and a hell of a lot of tequila to get me to this level. I was standing there and all of a sudden it was, ‘Right, OK, take them off.’ I’m like, ‘Really? Take them off? Off, off? Like on-the-floor off? Oh, my God.’”

He continued that when he showed his mom the product of the shoot, she wasn’t too happy with how raunchy the whole thing was. “She took one look at it and gave me a clip round the ear,” he joked. “All I was thinking was, ‘I better not tell her about the London buses!’”

The brand announced Payne as the newest ambassador back in May this year alongside an equally hot black-and-white promo image of the “For You” singer shirtless with Hugo-logoed tracksuit bottoms.