Liam Payne stripped it down for his debut Hugo campaign image — and it is steamy.

News broke yesterday, May 1, when WWD announced that the menswear brand appointed the former One Direction member is the latest brand ambassador.

“I knew if I wanted to do something in fashion it should be with Hugo,” the British singer said in a statement released today. “They design clothes that guys like me want to wear. Fashion started out as a hobby for me, but I’m loving being part of the creative process.”

Set to front a series of campaigns this summer, Payne will become the face for an exclusive new capsule collection as well as the bodywear line.

The first campaign shot, taken by photographers Mert & Marcus, shows off Payne’s tattoo sleeve as he poses on one knee. Wearing nothing more than tracksuit pants with a Hugo logo running down the side and white sneakers, his sharp jawline and toned physique almost distract from the attire.

But the 25-year-old isn’t just a model and muse for the company. He worked with the fashion house to create a totally new, exclusive Hugo x Liam Payne collaboration.

“Liam is not only a very talented musician, he’s also got great style,” Brand and Creative Director for Hugo, Peter Deirowski, said in a statement. “This type of creative partnership is something we’ve never done before and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on behind the scenes.”

While this is his first legitimate partnership with Hugo, the “For You” singer has worn the designer many times. To the 2019 Globe Awards, he looked dapper in a dark blue double-breasted suit with a black shirt and matching leather lace-up boots.

Fingers crossed the rest of the campaign looks as smokin’ as the first promo image.

