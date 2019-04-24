Cristiano Ronaldo is here with his latest CR7 underwear campaign — happy Wednesday!

For the uninitiated, the Portuguese soccer star launched his very own line of men’s underwear and socks back in 2013, and he’s been treating Us to sexy photoshoots in his skivvies ever since.

The new spring-summer 2019 collection has a superhero theme, and the footballer expertly models the briefs (while showing off his superhuman 12-pack) in the comic book-inspired photos that are emblazoned with words like “strength,” “power” and “belief.”

“Everyone knows that underwear is one of the best parts of any superhero’s wardrobe, and I believe that everyone has their own superpowers,” the father-of-four said in a statement. “For the SS19 CR7 Underwear campaign I was asked what mine are, and I encourage my fans to identify and celebrate theirs.”

As it turns out, the words Ronaldo poses in front of in the campaign represent what he believes to be his own personal superpowers. And, first and foremost, he is grateful for his power.

“Everyone has their own power — it’s all about finding the unique power in you,” the athlete explained. “Mine comes from training hard to become physically powerful but also from having the power to inspire others to work hard for their dreams, which is something I am really passionate about and grateful for.”

Secondly, he considers strength an “essential” part of his success. “I don’t just focus on keeping my body strong, but my mind too,” he said. “Both physical and mental strength are equally important to me and something I work hard to achieve.”

Also important: believing in yourself. “Belief is key,” he shared. “It’s so important to have self-belief and to also believe in and uplift the people around you. I have a great team, so it’s easy to have belief in what we can achieve.”

But not all of Ronaldo’s superpowers are of the self-help variety. Ultimately, his ability to look good (nearly) naked is the greatest gift of all.

“And, of course, my secret superpower [is] my CR7 underwear,” he said. “I always feel my best, my most confident when I’m wearing CR7 underwear.”

Perhaps it’s not his most relatable superpower, but it’s certainly the one we’re most grateful for.

