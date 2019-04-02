Much to our delight, the pajama-dressing trend (you know, when you rock your cutest PJ sets as if they were regular clothes) is here to stay, and Irina Shayk is starring in the sexy new Intimissimi silk lingerie campaign that is filled with pieces that can easily transition from the boudoir to the boardroom.

The Italian intimates brand debuted its spring 2019 silk collection on Monday, April 1, and it includes slip dresses, bra tops, blazers and more that are not just for the bedroom. In the campaign imagery shot by photographer Rowan Papier, Shayk shows off her super fit physique in a series of black and white silk ensembles that are all kinds of hot.

While there is an array of silky smooth bras and panties in the line, we’re particularly obsessed with the apparel that can pull double duty. Sure, the tunic-length Silk Shirt can be worn as a flirty nightgown, but it could also be rocked with pencil skirts at work, denim at happy hour or even the brand’s matching Silk Satin Trousers for high-fashion PJ look. On Instagram, Bradley Cooper’s better half paired the flowy top with bike shorts and strappy sandals for a luxe take on the ‘90s trend favored by the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Mini and full-length slip dresses and long camisoles, meanwhile, make for super chic street style ensembles (especially when paired with the zip-front silk hoodies and multi-tasking kimonos). And the short-sleeve tops and lace-adorned bodysuits are made for mixing and matching. Oh, and the pieces are available in a muted color palette of black, ivory, nude and moss green that allows them to work with any wardrobe.

Priced between $49 and $149, the entire Intimissimi silk collection is available at us.Intimissimi.com. Keep scrolling to see Shayk modeling the sexy styles!