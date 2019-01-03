Beach, please! We’re used to seeing celebrities strut their stuff on the red carpet in designer dresses and gowns, but stars also know a thing or two about rocking some seriously sexy and chic swimsuit styles. Sporting everything from teeny tiny bikinis to one-piece wonders, stars like Pippa Middleton, Rita Ora and Molly Sims are having fun in the sun in 2019.

Whether it’s a ‘90s-inspired sporty two piece or sultry string style, plunging one piece or backless design, there are no shortage of beach (or pool!)-ready looks to be inspired by. Keep scrolling for the hottest celeb swim moments of the year!