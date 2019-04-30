Dior is welcoming U.K. singer Jorja Smith as the latest makeup ambassador.

Announcing the partnership on April 29 in an Elle U.K. cover story, the 21-year-old songstress will join the ranks of many A-list Dior veterans including Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

“So excited to finally announce my collaboration with @DiorMakeup as an official makeup ambassador,” she wrote in her Instagram caption accompanying her Elle U.K. May cover. “Little 14 year old J would not have even thought about this while stealing my mom’s mascaras. Such an honour to be part of such an incredible house and a big thank you @elleuk for having me on your cover to capture this moment.”

The “Blue Lights” singer was first linked to the designer label back in 2018 when she performed at Dior’s annual Guggenheim International Gala pre-party in New York on November 14.

In order to get to know the young beauty a little bit better, we rounded up five things we learned about the new starlet.

She had a very musical upbringing

Born in 1997 to an English mother and Jamaican father, Smith was raised in Birmingham, England. As a former musician, her father encouraged her to learn the piano before she studied classical singing and the oboe.

She was discovered on YouTube

At the age of 15, a manager came across her singing cover songs on YouTube and signed her shortly after. A year later, she released her debut single “Blue Lights.”

She’s collaborated with lots of A-list artists

After Drake called out her track “Where Did I Go?” as one of his favorites in Entertainment Weekly, she performed as a special guest during his Boy Meets World Tour in 2017. Then in 2018, she co-wrote and performed “I Am” with Kendrick Lamar for his Black Panther soundtrack album.

She’s a Grammy-nominated artist

Her debut album, “Lost & Found,” won her both a Mercury and Grammy nomination. Although she lost the Best New Artist Grammy award, she has won two Brit Awards: Critics’ Choice in 2017 and Best Female Solo Artist in 2019.

She’s all about body confidence

Unlike many other stars her age, she told Elle U.K. that doing photo shoots have helped her feel more confident in her body. “I do so many shoots where they only have clothes in sample sizes available, and I’m not sample size,” she told the British publication. “Having to deal with not really fitting into certain clothes taught me a lot. If I was 15, I would have been so upset. But you just have to wear what you’re comfortable in.”

She went on to explain that being beautiful to her means being comfortable in your own skin. “Knowing that your imperfections make you perfect. You have to realize that you’ve got flaws and they’re fine – they just make you who you are.”

