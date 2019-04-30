Stars beat the heat in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, April 29, for the Christian Dior Couture cruise 2020 fashion show. Celebs like Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o and Shailene Woodley stunned in dreamy dresses by the French fashion house as they sat front row to watch creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest wanderlust collection. Oh, and then they kicked their heels up to dance the night away at the afterparty, where Diana Ross took the stage for an epic performance.

Temperatures hovered around 95 degrees during the day under the desert sun, but, by the time the nearly 100 models took to the makeshift runways at El Badi Palace, things had cooled off and guests sat amongst twinkling tea lights and fire pits in the courtyard of the 16th-century ruins.

Working with local artisans, Chiuri’s collection is filled with airy dresses, separates and accessories in tribal-inspired prints that were boldly mixed and matched with ease. Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Philips created a simple, melt-proof beauty look with the brand’s soon-to-be-released Backstage Face & Body Primer and waterproof mascara. Mane man Guido Palau, meanwhile, told Vogue that he wanted to “celebrate each girl” by embracing her natural texture — and he added a few undone topknots in for good measure.

But the fashion in the front row rivaled what was on the runway. Nyong’o stunned in short-sleeve black bodysuit and embroidered sheer skirt, and Alba opted for an equally high-fashion nearly naked look in her bustier-inspired strapless gown. True to form, she added her own SoCal spin with loose waves and sun-kissed skin.

Woodley, meanwhile, embraced the earthen color palette of the desert oasis in her shimmering neutral maxidress, and supermodel Karlie Kloss showed Us how to update a classic LBD with her caftan-inspired silhouette and plunging neckline.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrity style from the Christian Dior Couture cruise 2020 fashion show front row!