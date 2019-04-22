In the latest video we didn’t know we needed, Snoop Dogg walks viewers through a full-face makeup routine. And it’s officially the best thing we’ve watched all day.

The 47-year-old rapper teamed up with NikkieTutorials — or as he refers to her “Nick Nack” — to narrate a makeup tutorial with Marc Jacobs Beauty. From calling a makeup brush a “bris-nush” to defining what he thinks highlighter is, the entire thing is hilarious from start to finish.

The unlikely duo starts off when she clips back her hair, which Snoop says is “so she can get those edges together when she start popping that makeup.” Then she applies Marc Jacobs Beauty Under Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, or “the roots” according to the rapper, with a “bris-nush” because afterwards she’s going to “lay down the foundation.”

After patting the foundation and concealer in, she starts to contour the cheekbones, nose and forehead with, “that flavor that I like right there, that caramel brown.” Finishing off the base with Marc Jacobs Accomplice Instant Blurring Powder, the video moves on to focus on the eyes.

She starts applying a red shadow into a smokey cat eye for (according to the “Gin and Juice” singer) a “real dynamic” look. With this, Snoop seems quite impressed. “Nikkie, you looking like a work of art right now,” he says. “Go ahead now. I’m loving this. It’s like a painting by Picasso.”

After highlighting the brow bone, the inner corners and blending, she applies a flick of liner with a felt-tip eye pen. At this point, she cuts in to say that she’s going to “smoke out” her liner, hinting that he may know a thing or two about this. “I’ll join you,” he jokes, clarifying, “What she means by ‘smoke it out’ is not what I’m doing right now.” Instead, he says her smokey eye liner technique is “giving it an outer layer so it looks like it has different layers to it. As if smoke was around it.”

She finishes off her eyes by applying a pale pink to the bottom lids’ waterline, something Snoop did not care for because “it’s sensitive for him.”

But once she goes in to add highlighter to her cheekbones, he’s back into it. “This is when she sprinkles that highlight on so that way, from a distance, it looks like she got glare or glitter on her face,” he explains, “like a real star.”

Snoop approves of the final look, saying, “When you close your eyes it look like a butterfly.”

That’s it, from now one we only want to watch makeup tutorials this hip-hop legend narrates.

