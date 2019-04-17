We can always count on Cardi B for a bold beauty look, and she has blessed Us with two rainbow makeup moments that are all the inspo we need heading into Coachella part two. The rapper slayed all weekend both on and off the music festival’s Palm Springs stage, and now her makeup artist, Erika La’Pearl, is spilling exactly what went into creating the vibrant glam so you can give it a try for yourself.

On Friday, April 12, Kulture’s mom hit up the 2019 Spark Awards in a graphic suit that she paired with mint green ombre strands and equally colorful makeup. Using her boss-lady two-piece as inspiration, La’Pearl created a bright kaleidoscope eye for the “I Like It” singer. And while we’re used to pro’s starting with foundation or eye shadow, she actually began Cardi’s glam by crafting those strong brows.

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Fashion: The Best Outfits Stars Danced, Mingled and Dazzled in

“First thing first I used @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade in Ash Brown then I started to draw in her #brows using Brow Wiz [in] Dark Brown,” she wrote on Instagram. “I buffed in the #products using @anastasiabeverlyhills #brush in 7b. I set her brow hair using Clear Brow Gel.”

With her arches anchoring the face, La’Pearl got to work on those rainbow peepers using the Anastasia Riviera Eyeshadow Palette. After applying the Monte Carlo (a matte pink) and Coastline (a matte peach) shades all over, she added additional dimension on the lids with the Palermo (a metallic jewel pink), Seychelles (a sparkly teal) and Sails (a matte white) hues.

Coachella 2019: Celebrity-Inspired Hair and Makeup Ideas for Festival Season

As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi then hit the Coachella stage for her performance on Sunday, April 14, with a celestial pink and purple cat eye that complemented her cobalt blue locks. La’Pearl used a myriad of shadows from Hank & Henry My Alter Ego Eye Kits for the out of this world look.

Coachella 2019 Beauty: The Coolest Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks

A combo of the Nympho, Kings Queen, Temptress and Pretty in Pink trios combined for the ombre effect, and it was the shimmering Creole Rouge eye pigment in Mogul (a metallic gold) in the inner corners that added that pop. A few coats of the Hank & Henry mascara and a smattering of Doll Beauty falsies created super flirty fringe that completed the space-age vibe.

Et voila! A pair of crazy colorful eye makeup looks to pair with your crop tops and belt bags this weekend at Coachella.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!