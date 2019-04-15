Kicking off 2019’s festival season, Coachella Weekend One did not disappoint —and we don’t just mean the epic performances. Here at Stylish, the celebrity fashion and beauty looks are just as much of an attraction as the actual show… if not more. While stars like Katy Perry, Janelle Monae and Halsey brought it on stage, others rocked it off-stage with some killer hair and makeup looks that have us taking notes.

Olivia Culpo wore a short bob one day, then had a very Ariana Grande ponytail moment the next. Stella Maxwell took it up a notch with a super funky look that included lots of messy twists. Hairstylist Danielle Priano held them into place with black and gold strings that added a fun accessory appeal.

Festivals are also the perfect place to play with bold, bright hair colors. Winnie Harlow took this and ran with it, dazzling in long pink locks that faded from the roots to the ends. Jasmine Sanders also added a touch of color to her long strands, hers a stripe of neon green.

It wasn’t just the daring hairstyles we loved. Elsa Hosk kept it simple and sweet, topping off her loose curls with a blue-stone bobby pin that matched her minidress and piercing eyes. It may sound boring but we assure you it was stunningly beautiful.

Coachella 2019: Celebrity-Inspired Hair and Makeup Ideas for Festival Season

In the makeup department, some stars like Shay Mitchell and Kendall Jenner kept things surprisingly muted, while others seriously stepped it up. Halsey wore a multi-colored eyeshadow during her performance and Bella Thorne kept things sparkly with a metallic red lip and silver-covered eyes.

Coachella may be a music festival first, but for Us it serves as the perfect spring and summer beauty inspiration we need to keep us going through the warmest months of the year. To see all the hottest celebrity hair and makeup looks at 2019 Coachella, keep scrolling!