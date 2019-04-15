Festival season is officially here! Celebs descended on Palm Springs over the weekend for the start of Coachella 2019 — and they did so in style. In addition to seeing Ariana Grande reunite ’NSync and slay on stage as this year’s headliner, stars showed off their best boho style in crop tops, denim cutoffs, minidresses and more.

Before Ari (rocking her signature sky-high ponytail and thigh-high boots) and the boyband hit the stage on Sunday night, performers like Kacey Musgraves, Ella Mai and H.E.R. entertained the star-studded crowd that included models-of-moment like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Culpo and more.

Oh, and then there was the case of Cardi B surprising everyone on Saturday night by inviting Selena Gomez on stage to perform. The “Back to You” singer was festival season fashion #goals in a ruffled all-white-everything ensemble, complete with piled on necklaces and mile-long braids.

But it wasn’t just about what was happening on stage. Celebs turned up in style for some of the festival’s coolest parties. While Victoria’s Secret models like Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Winnie Harlow (with newly pink hair!) flashed their abs in tiny bra-tops and crops, Jenner, Shanina Shaik and Elsa Hosk all opted to show some leg in flirty minis.

From Shay Mitchell’s crochet fringed number to Joan Smalls’ acid-wash miniskirt, keep scrolling to see all of our favorite Coachella style moments!