Sara Sampaio may be naturally gorgeous, but she still knows what’s what when it comes to beauty.

Luckily we got to catch up with the Victoria Secret Angel when visiting the Armani Box pop-up store in Los Angeles. She shared all kinds of fun insider information from product go-tos to favorite trends to beauty inspiration, all with the beautiful spring season in mind.

So what makeup picks is she turning to right now? For beautiful lightweight coverage it’s Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation. “It just makes your skin shine from within,” she told Us. “It just looks amazing on the skin. It’s definitely my favorite.”

She also leans on a beautiful lip to complete her look, turning to either the perfect nude (Armani Lip Maestro 512) or perfect red (Armani Lip Maestro 400).

But when she’s in the mood for something brighter, she’s all about light and rosy shades. “I’m always excited when I get to look a little bit more girly and feminine,” she said. “And you bring all those rose tones and just complement it with a little beautiful highlighter.” After all, a glowing complexion is never out of season.

Even though she’s a top model and has the opportunity to work with the best of the best, she still looks up to other women when it comes to fashion and beauty. Her two favorites: Angelina Jolie and Margot Robbie. “I’m completely obsessed with her,” she said of the I, Tonya actress.

But the Portuguese beauty stresses that none of this is important if you don’t feel good and confident. “Beauty is a mix of so many different things. It’s not just the way you look outside but it’s how I feel inside.” So she explains that she feels her prettiest when she’s healthy and happy. “And then you can complement it with pretty lipsticks and mascara.” Now if that isn’t a motto to live by, we don’t know what is.

