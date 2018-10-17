When it comes to beauty, Sara Sampaio believes less is more. The Victoria’s Secret Angel is obviously used to being all glammed up on the runway and red carpet, so she likes to keep things simple in her downtime. We caught up with the Portuguese beauty at an event in Brooklyn for Moroccanoil’s new Night Body Serum, and she let Us in on some of her best low-key skincare and makeup secrets.

Dealing with sensitive skin her whole life, the catwalk queen has learned her lesson about skincare. She used to layer on lots of products, but now she sticks to fragrance-free serums and moisturizers — and the occasional face mask.

“The more I do to it, the worse it gets,” she shares. “I’ll do face masks, but I don’t do facials. Every time I get a facial, my skin is horrible after.” Oh, and she also believes in beauty rest. “If I sleep ten hours, it’s like I got ten years younger,” Sampaio jokes. “After a very nice rest, it’s like my skin feels young again.”

To give her body a similar pick-me-up, the Sports Illustrated model has been using the Moroccanoil nighttime tonic. She’s found that a little goes a long way, and the tsubaki and argan oil-infused formula leaves her skin “radiant” and “soft.”

While her off-duty makeup routine is virtually nonexistent (she’s been open about her experience with Trichotillomania, or recurrent hair pulling, and the gaps it’s caused in her eyebrows, but she says she doesn’t “feel the need to look perfect all the time” or “cover something up”), she does have her going-out routine down pat.

“I always go for foundation and concealer,” she tells Us. “I love my lash curler, mascara and always eyebrow pencil because if you want to look ‘done,’ it pulls it together.”

Her other must haves? A bronzer to warm up her complexion and a highlighter to enhance that supermodel glow. She’s all about the Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Highlight and uses it liberally.

“I put it everywhere,” she says. “It makes you look healthy, even if you just came off a twelve-hour flight and feel dull. It kind of freshens up your face, so you seem awake.”

Considering Sampaio spends her life jet setting to exotic locales for photoshoots and projects, we’ll consider that a #ProTip.

