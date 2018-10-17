Shay Mitchell is here with a new travel line that will no doubt inspire you to plan a #Shaycation of your own. The You actress and frequent globetrotter launched her new lifestyle brand BÉIS on Wednesday, October 17, with a seven-piece collection of duffle bags, backpacks, cosmetic cases, passport covers and more that are all priced under $85 and designed with Mitchell’s on-the-go lifestyle in mind.

“It’s a fun thing to not just be the face of the brand but to really be in it. I can literally tell you why I chose the zippers,” Mitchell tells Us of the line, which she has been working on for a year and half. “I am never not on the road. Yes, you can go and buy a luggage that’s beautiful but expensive, but I want people to go out and see the world and do it with a cute bag that you don’t have to spend a ton on.”

With that in mind, the world traveler had her heart set on creating unisex styles that feature all the little things (think: trolley passthroughs to slip over luggage handles, separate shoe compartments, front-loading bags and hearty zippers) she has always looked for in the market but hasn’t been able to find — especially at an affordable price.

“I was really focused on the little details that either don’t exist or exist at a really high price point,” she says. “It shouldn’t be that expensive.”

With a raw beige canvas (hence the name BÉIS) she personally sourced in Asia serving as the foundation of the collection, Mitchell hopes the designs have a universal, timeless appeal. So while she’ll be dropping some colorful pieces for the holidays (and her vegan leather luggage tags and passport covers brighten things up!), she is planning on keeping it simple.

“When I was looking for cheap bags and luggage the only options that exists are like pink, purple and daisy print,” Mitchell jokes. “Why can’t I just get something classic? This collection goes with everything.”

It also gives back, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the United Nation Foundation’s Girl Up initiative. And even if a fabulous trip isn’t in the cards for you at the moment, the former Pretty Little Liars star has plenty of other ideas on how to use the bags. Keep scrolling for her tips and a look at the entire BÉIS collection!