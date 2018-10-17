As a founding member of the OG supermodel crew, Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about getting glam for the red carpet or runway. But, as it turns out, in her downtime, Cindy’s model-off-duty style often includes not a stitch of makeup, and she often documents her stunning bare-face looks in selfies.

The 52-year-old mom-of-two looks like she is a fraction of her age, and, as the founder of Meaningful Beauty (she developed the melon-based skincare line with her dermatologist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh), we know that she takes her beauty routine seriously. Beyond her obviously good genes, Crawford has talked about regularly exfoliating (she told CR Fashion Book she uses the Meaningful Beauty Triple Exfoliating Treatment two to three times week) and applying a rejuvenating retinol cream nightly, in addition to wearing SPF 30 or higher every day and sleeping on silk pillow case to ward off wrinkles. Oh, and she’s a yoga devotee, too.

Whatever she’s doing, it’s clearly working for her because her complexion is always #flawless in her au naturel pics. Keep scrolling to see Cindy’s best no-makeup selfies!