Cat lovers, rejoice! Vogue contributor Grace Coddington has teamed up with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière to create an accessories capsule for the French fashion house’s Cruise 2019 collection that is an ode to her furry friends. Coddington’s doodles of her Persian cats, Pumpkin and Blanket, and Ghesquière’s dog, Leon, have become world famous (she even created a fragrance in her feline companions’ honor!), and those whimsical illustrations now adorn all the pieces in the Louis Vuitton x Grace Coddington “Catogram” line.

From textiles (think: lambswool blankets and nylon umbrellas) and shoes (sandals, combat boots and sneakers) to small leather goods and some of Louis Vuitton’s most iconic monogrammed handbags (i.e. the Speedy and Neverfull), Coddington’s drawings offer playful and fresh takes on the classics. Oh, and even the “LV” insignia has received a bolder color palette in homage to the editor’s famous flame-colored tresses.

To celebrate the partnership, Louis Vuitton is opening a popup shop in NYC that features some exclusive designs (like a ready-to-wear PJ-inspired set and footwear) from October 26 to November 12. For those who can’t make it to the Big Apple, pieces from the collection will drop nationwide on November 2.

Keep scrolling for a sneak peek at some of our favorite pieces from the purrr-fect (sorry, we had to!) Louis Vuitton x Grace Coddington collaboration!