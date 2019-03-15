We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

SXSW 2019: The Best Celebrity Street Style and Beauty Looks

This week, Gwen, deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose (the longtime glam guru behind Lupita Nyong’o and more) to talk about the ‘Us’ star’s futuristic makeup at SXSW. He explained the exact products he used to create that super cool red eye “mask” (it’s not what you think!), how he made it look polished and the surprising music icon who served as inspiration for the look. Oh, and he also shared the process Lupita and her team — namely, Barose on makeup, Vernon Francois for hair, and stylist extraordinaire Micaela Erlinger — use to plan her unique and often over-the-top statements on the red carpet.

The Best Arms in Hollywood: Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Biel and More of the Buffest Biceps and Triceps

Lupita Nyong’o

21 Times Birthday Girl Lupita Nyong’o Ruled the Red Carpet

For more of the week’s beauty news — including exactly what was behind Lupita’s two-tone blue-slash-green eyeshadow — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!