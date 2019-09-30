On the red carpets, streets and beaches of Hollywood, it’s an arms race, alright! It’s no secret that the stars are pros at staying lean, healthy and fit. But it’s these women’s toned arms — biceps, triceps, shoulders and even traps — that truly show off the success of their diet and fitness routines.

After extensive photo research, Us reveals the celebrities who have the best arms now — as well as the exercises and workout tips that’ll help you get your tightest, most jacked arms too. Scroll through to see the pictures, and get ready to do planks, push-ups, Pilates, yoga and more to get the most defined limbs and upper body of your life.