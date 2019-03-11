Every year stars trade the glitz and glamour of awards season for the country-cool style of SXSW, and the 2019 conference is no exception with celebs like Lupita Nyong’o, Olivia Wilde, Elisabeth Moss and more stepping out in style in Austin, TX, for the annual event.

Nyong’o kicked things off with a high-fashion bang on Friday, March 8, in her boss-lady cutout white Honyada suit at the Us premiere — but the tulle-adorned design wasn’t even the most memorable part of the look. The Oscar-winner’s mane man Vernon François used silver duckbill hair clips (you know, like the ones you find at the hair salon) to cover her entire head, and the unexpected accessories were actually inspired by none other than … Snoop Dogg. François shared a video on Instagram of the rapper rocking a head full of jaw clips, and said that he used that as a jumping off point for the actress’ look.

Not to be outdone, the Lancôme ambassador’s makeup artist Nick Barose created an “‘80s music videos attitude” on her face, which included a graphic red stripe that extended across the bridge of her nose to cover both eyelids, a bold brow and an oxblood lip. To create the mesmerizing shade on her peepers, he shared on Instagram that he layered red, orange and gold shades, including the Lancôme Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Quartz Rose (a rich wine) and Le Monochromatique eyes, lips, cheeks multiple in French Affair (a red-violet). The complementary pout came courtesy of the brand’s Color Design Lipstick in Bow and Arrow (a matte plum).

All told, the more-is-more look was some kind of fierce, but it was also just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to SXSW style. From Wilde’s prairie-chic dresses and hats and Moss’ cool-girl frilly skirts to Isla Fisher’s pretty pink suit and Brooklyn Decker’s winter florals, keep scrolling to see all the best fashion and beauty from SXSW 2019!