Celebrities always seem to have that other worldly glow, but no A-lister quite matches the epic radiance of Jennifer Lopez. Now thanks to her makeup artist Scott Barnes we know his quick and easy secret. Major bonus: it only costs $13.

The celebrity makeup artist, whose other clients include Christina Aguilera and Celine Dion, teamed up with Youtuber Tati Westbrook for a tutorial showing how he creates a carpet glow on the influencer.

After he completes his intense face and body contouring (which he’s known for doing underneath foundation) a fan asks what the makeup artist’s favorite product is, drugstore or otherwise. And that’s when he introduces Us to Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Lightweight Sunscreen Spray.

To show exactly why he likes it, he sprays on a layer on Westbrook’s chest. And wow! It has an instant glowing effect that we’d never expect from a sunscreen.

Westbrook didn’t either. “But it’s sunscreen,” the Youtuber cries out in confusion. But Barnes goes on to explain that along with a brilliant boost of radiance, the sunscreen also provides sun protection of SPF 30. Plus it beautifully sets the foundation. “Forget the MAC setting spray,” he jokes in the video.

If you want even more of makeup secrets, we recommend watching the whole half hour video, which has a few more brilliant gems like how he used L’Oréal Bronze Coin lipstick as a highlighter, lip color, and eye shadow when on a shoot once. Us also spoke with the makeup guru back in 2018 when Lopez launched her Inglot makeup collection where he shared a few genius hacks like “toasting the edges” to buff products instead of caking them on.

