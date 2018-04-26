It’s here! We have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Jennifer Lopez’s makeup collection with Inglot Cosmetics since she announced it earlier this month, and it finally launched in-stores and online on Thursday, April 26! The 70-piece line includes face, eye and lip products and ranges from rich contouring powders and high-shine highlighters to matte and shimmer eyeshadows and nude lipsticks for every skin tone. Each piece was designed and tested by JLo and her team to ensure you, too, can create her #flawless glow. And even better: both she and her makeup artist Scott Barnes (who helped create her signature warm beigey look in the ’90s and ’00s) gave Us tips on how to use it all!

The piece de resistance of the Jennifer Lopez Inglot collection is the “Freedom System Palette” that allows for complete customization. Fans can mix and match their favorite shadows, blushes, highlighters and contouring powders into a super portable magnetic compact — meaning you’ll no longer have to buy that five-pan face palette and worry about only using one color.

No stranger to the makeup chair, JLo has experimented with just about every look imaginable over the years, but, at the end of the day, she is best known for her otherworldly radiance — something Barnes know all about. The pro worked with JLo throughout the Inglot development process — testing the products on her during her Las Vegas residency, tweaking formulas and offering feedback until they got everything just right — and he is giving Us a guide to recreating her signature luminosity.

As Barnes explained, her look is all about “accentuating natural beauty” and the products in the line are designed to be “sheer and buildable” because “versatility” is the most important thing. Keep scrolling for his five tips to perfecting the JLo glow!