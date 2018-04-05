It’s about to get a whole lot easier to achieve that J.Lo glow! Jennifer Lopez just announced that she is teaming up with Inglot Cosmetics on a new makeup collection launching Thursday, April 26, and we are counting down the minutes to its debut. The 70-piece line will feature products for the eyes, lips and face, and J.Lo has personally ensured it contains all the tools you’ll need to recreate her #flawless radiance.

While the “Jenny From the Block” singer has been a fashion and beauty icon for decades, she has never had her own collection until now. J.Lo worked closely with Inglot on everything from the colors to the shade range, the ad campaign to the product names that are inspired by her career — and she made sure the line was built for women who share her on-to-go lifestyle but want to look glam in the process.

Jennifer Lopez’s Fresh Yet Mod Makeup, Hair and Outfit Look Is Our Weekend Inspiration

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors,” she said in a statement. “We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and, of course, bronzers.”

In keeping with J.Lo’s go-to otherworldly glow, key products in the line include an illuminator, bronzer, lipgloss and a mascara that will allow you to channel your inner diva. But the part of the collab the mom of two is most excited about is the so-called “Freedom System Palette,” which she dreamed up to grant her fans the ultimate customization power.

Scott Barnes Shares the Exact Product You Need to Get Jennifer Lopez’s Wide-Eyed Beauty Look

“[It] allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need,” she said of the “unique and exciting” system. “Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!”

The line officially drops April 26 at inglotusa.com and Inglot stores, but an exclusive palette inspired by J.Lo’s look from the ad campaign will be available for pre-order beginning April 17 on jenniferlopezinglot.com. Judging from the decades-long success of her fragrances, we predict there will be a rush on the colors as soon as they hit.

Joan Smalls Shows Off Her DIY Hair and Makeup Skills — and Channels Jennifer Lopez

In the meantime, we’ll be refreshing Jen’s Instagram feed for hints and beauty inspiration!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!