Lashy lady! Jennifer Lopez is generally acknowledged to be the queen of glam — whether she’s rocking waist-length hair extensions or an otherworldly glow, she always looks next-level. Case in point: her most recent beauty look that was all about the lashes courtesy of longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes. And while it brought to mind her famous mink lashes moment, it turns out she’s wearing a pair from the glam guru’s line!

The glam guru shared a pic of the look he created for the filming of the latest episode of World of Dance complete with perfected, glowing skin, a classic red lip and bright, girly lashes that gave a wide-eyed effect. But, luckily for Us, he also shared how he created the peppy look in the comments of the post. First and foremost: if you want to cop the bright and lashy look that J.Lo has going on you’ll need a pair of Scott Barnes Bella lashes. These falsies are wispy, but have multiple layers for a flutter that rounds the eye and gives it a retro ‘60s vibe. Bonus: no matter how little sleep you get, when you wear these you’ll look youthful and bright!

As for the rest of her face —Barnes also bequeathed upon us one of the most crucial pieces of advice one could ever get for aging as well as the queen herself. Apparently, he told her if she were to do one thing, it would be stay out of the sun. Clearly, she listened, but never had to scrimp on her glow. How? Well, Barnes invented the OG body-beautifying glow product: Body Bling. It makes you look sunkissed and perfect, without, well, sun damage — and it washes off at the end of the night.

Not a false lashes kind of gal? Reach for L’Oreal Paris False Lash x Fibre Mascara for a similar effect, instead.

