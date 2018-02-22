Happy Birthday, Drew Barrymore! After bursting onto the scene at just seven years old as Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Barrymore became a Hollywood fixture and her fearless red carpet style always kept us guessing. Now a beauty mogul and fashion designer, Barrymore has established a cool boho vibe that suits her laid-back personality and mom-on-the-go lifestyle, but she has certainly treated us to some interesting looks over the years. In honor of her 43rd birthday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Keep scrolling to see Barrymore’s stylish evolution!