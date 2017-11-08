Move over millennial pink, there’s a new hot hue in town! Stars like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Blake Lively have waved goodbye to soft blush tones in favor of rocking canary yellow dresses and monochrome ensembles in the cheerful color on the red carpet. Stylish is ready to call it: the sunny hue is about to take over everything from your Instagram feed to your closet. See how the stars are rocking vibrant yellow!