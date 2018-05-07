These Armenian beauties have got it going on! It’s no secret that Cher is Kim Kardashian’s style and beauty icon. She’s declared her love for the Grammy-winning singer many times. So, it’s only right Kim takes inspiration from the Moonstruck star in all things fashion and beauty.

We’re talking halters, cut-out gowns, hairstyles and even brief blonde periods. Kim’s love for Cher has no bounds – remember when she won Halloween 2017 in a Cher and Sunny getup with best friend Jonathan Cheban?! She channeled the ‘70s-era starlit like a champ, baring her chiseled abs with glee next to her long-time bestie.

There’s no competition between the two icons. No ‘who wore it best’ here, because quite frankly they’ve both slayed every look. Scroll down below and check out the various times Kim Kardashian has channeled her style icon Cher.