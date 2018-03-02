🥤 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

She’s done it, ladies and gents. Not only is Jennifer Lopez a modern marvel who appears to be aging in reverse, but she has pulled off the elusive sartorial hat trick: she rocked a killer beauty and hair look [at the same time as she wore a mod pink outfit for a head-to-toe ensemble that was somehow both ‘60s retro and totally modern at the same time.

Buckle up, because this look breakdown is a lot to take in. The diva posted two snapshots of her lewk prior to filming an episode of her show World of Dance, in which she appears in the perfect pepto pink mod a-line shift dress with long sleeves. But of course, it’s not just any old shift dress — it also has a bejewelled collar. And J.Lo, schooled in the art of coordination, matched the sparkling detail around her collar to the embellishment on her mega-platform sandals. It was an outfit for the ‘60s lover in all of us.

Hiyeee…🌸 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

But the woman, our Lopez, our Jenny from the Block, ups the ante once more with the best glam job we’ve seen in days, nay, weeks. Her hair was piled on top of her head in a cascading half-up look that was I Dream of Genie but bigger,and better. And to match her flowing waves piled high on her head, J. Lo opted for a peachy-nude beauty look that served serious glow.

We couldn’t help but notice that once again, Lopez’s lashes were a major element in her look — and luckily, we reported that her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, used the Bella lashes from his line to give her upper eye a widened and doe-eyed fringe that is everything. It just goes to show — good lashes, they go with everything.

