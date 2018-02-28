The tracksuit, once condemned to a life of cool dads at the soccer pitch has made an irreverent comeback thanks to the labor of love of one Armie Hammer. He started modeling the sporty look in late 2017 and it took on like wildfire. From Zendaya styling the two-piece at New York Fashion Week to Kourtney Kardashian making it her avant-garde travel staple, see all of the stars who have worn the tracksuit trend. #TracksuitNation strong.