Until recently, we thought that the tracksuit (for men or women) was a trend that we were going to leave in the past. The comfy off-duty two piece look is practical, but, well, let’s be honest: we associated them with dorky dads. Well no longer. Armie Hammer (who is father to two children with wife Elizabeth Chambers) has made the athleisure staple the unofficial uniform of the cool dad and we are into it. From his travels around the world to his prep for New York Fashion Week, see how the actor has single-handedly brought back the tracksuit for men!