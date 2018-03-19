Supermodel Joan Smalls is woman of many talents — including doing her own hair and makeup. And not only did she look #flawless in a picture she posted over the weekend of her own DIY beauty handiwork, she brought to mind Jennifer Lopez’s signature style.

The always stunning model rocked a bright red lip and slicked-back updo that brought the glamour while hinting at Jenny from the Block vibes. Rather than rely on a glam squad, Smalls proved she has picked up a beauty trick or two from all her years on set and did her own hair and makeup for the occasion.

She accented her glowing complexion with chiseled cheekbones, bold brows, fluttery lashes and a fire engine red pout. Adding some edge to her taut top knot, Smalls left out a few face-framing pieces. The fiercely radiant look called to mind one J.Lo graced us with last year, while filming the first season of her hit show World of Dance.

The singer and dancer extraordinaire rocked a dramatic bun along with luminous skin and a red lip to film episodes of the show. But while J.Lo further dressed up the look by pairing it with a flowing red gown and diamond earrings, Smalls adding a more laid-back vibe — opting for a white linen two-piece that showed off her toned tummy, dramatic hoop earring and gold chain necklaces.

We love that both Smalls and J.Lo are true fashion and beauty chameleons who never shy away from a bold look, but we had never appreciated just how similar their styles are until now. But, hey, you can never go wrong with the classics: high bun, red lips, hoop earrings and a diva-worthy pose.

