If the gray and gloomy January weather has you feeling glum, we just may have the solution for you: bright and colorful eye makeup. Sometimes there’s nothing better than a cheerful pop of color across the lids — and the stars are proof. In the last two weeks multiple celebs have gone for vivid eyes and we couldn’t be more into it. From Joan Smalls in lime green to Billie Lourde in magenta eye shadow, here are four looks that prove there’s never been a better time to rock colorful eye makeup.