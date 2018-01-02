The year is off to one hot start for celebrities — at least when it comes to showing off their bikinis bodies on the beach in two- and one-piece swimsuits! We’re only two days into January 2018 and stars like Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Baldwin and model Jessica Hart have all been spotted showing their forms in chic swimwear. From creative figure-flattering styles to string numbers, here are the hottest swim looks of the year so far!