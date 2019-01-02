Wow — wait until you see these skin-baring selfies! Stars work hard to keep their bodies superfit — and as you can see from these pics, they’re proud to show off the results of all that sweat equity. From snapping photos of themselves in barely there bikinis, sexy lingerie and skintight jumpsuits or opting to simply go almost naked, here are the hottest #mirrorselfie Instagram posts from your favorite A-listers. From sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and more, scroll through to see their enviable bodies.