Lady Gaga Reveals Her Wig Secrets in Heartfelt Tribute to Her Hairstylist

Lady Gaga has cemented herself as a modern day fashion and beauty icon. But she couldn’t do it without the help of her glam squad and on Sunday, March 17, she recognized this.

When attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, the A Star Is Born actress honored her longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras in a heartwarming speech. But not only did she describe their working relationship and friendship beautifully, she also revealed a couple of wig secrets including how he gets her hair to be full and voluptuous.

“He has sewn three wigs together on my head because I wanted it to be more bombastic,” she said amongst a list of other impressive feats which included quick change techniques and removing and putting on sculptured hair pieces during performances. But unfortunately, she was careful not to let slip much more on how he did it. “I will not reveal his secrets,” she insisted.

But as close creative collaborators we learned a little bit more about the process that goes into developing her hairstyles. For instance, that bright yellow hair that became her signature trademark during the Monster Ball Tour turns out was all Aspiras’ idea. “As I was

sitting in the glam chair, slowly his hands pushed a ripped-out page from Italian Vogue across the table with a model who had piss-yellow hair,” she explained in the speech. “He said, ‘I know. I was just thinking,’ and then he stopped talking, not sure if I wanted to hear his ideas to collaborate with him. I said, ‘Freddy, with this hair and with this makeup, I would look like a live Lichtenstein.’ He said ‘yes.’ I said ‘this is live pop art.’ And he said, ‘what if we added a root to give you an edge?’”

A long-time hairstylist ends up being a true confidant, and that’s something that the “Cure” singer stressed when talking about her time with Aspiras. She told the audience that one days when she’s having doubts, Aspiras would pick her up and make her feel able just through doing her hair. “If I was on the floor, he was right there with me and then Freddy, you’d pick me up and work your mastery on me, on my hair, and say, ‘look at yourself. You are strong. You can do this.’”

That just goes to show that looking good and feeling good go hand-in-hand.

