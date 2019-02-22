In case there were any lingering questions about Lady Gaga’s movie star status, the 2019 awards season has put them to rest. The A Star Is Born actress racked up multiple nominations (think: Best Actress, Best Original Song, Record of the Year, etc.) at every major show (you know, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars) and even the smaller ones — like the National Board of Review Gala and Critics Choice Awards — too. All of this recognition for her remarkable performance of Ally and incredible singer/songwriter talents on “Shallow” has meant two months of non-stop red carpets with Gaga topping many a best-dressed list thanks to her opulent style.

With nary a meat dress (a la the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards), mechanical horse (as seen at the 2013 American Music Awards) or egg (i.e. 2011 Grammys) in sight, Mother Monster still managed to make headlines for her fashion choices with the help of stylists Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador. Embracing the golden age of Old Hollywood glamour, Gaga rocked voluminous gowns, jaw-dropping jewels and retro beauty looks that were all kinds of wow.

Kicking off the whirlwind season at the Golden Globes, the Best Original Song-winner had a major Cinderella moment in her periwinkle Valentino couture frock. And because she is Lady Gaga, she upped the ante of the look by dying her platinum blonde updo a shade of pastel blue to match.

From there, the songstress was fierce in feathers at the National Board of Review Gala and simply stunning in white gowns and dresses at the Critics Choice Awards, SAGs and Grammys luncheon. By the time music’s biggest night rolled around, Gaga was all about the glitz in her sparkling silver Celine number. And with the Academy Awards just days away, we cannot wait to see what the double-nominee has up her sartorial sleeve this time around.

Keep scrolling to see all Lady Gaga’s killer 2019 awards season red carpet fashion moments!