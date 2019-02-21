Lady Gaga’s star was born in 2008 when her single “Just Dance” debuted. Since then, the singing and acting phenom has had a meteoric rise, both artistically and from a style perspective. The 32-year-old New York native (her real name’s Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) has taken Awards Season 2019 by storm, winning two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Golden Globe and two Grammys. But it’s the Oscar nominee’s choice of dresses and beauty moves that has really captivated the crowd! Take, for instance, the sky blue updo she wore to the Globes and the stunning strapless silver Celine gown with ruffle detail and thigh slit, black nails, morning-after hair and more than one hundred carats of diamonds by Tiffany that wowed on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Indeed, throughout the 2019 awards season, the singer’s red carpet choices have been on point. At the Golden Globes, she wore a periwinkle blue off-the-shoulder sweeping frock by Valentino with a massive train, channeling Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star is Born accessorized by a five million dollar Tiffany diamond necklace. For Critics’ Choice, Gaga took a demure turn in a pale pink Calvin Klein by Appointment strapless sheath. Her vampy black cherry lips and retro waved hair brought the glamour the SAG Awards, where she rocked a white Dior couture gown with a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit.

But Lady Gaga hasn’t always looked like the quintessential movie star. In fact, she’s notorious for creating her own style movement, encouraging her “little monsters” to express their individuality through their hair, makeup and wardrobe choices. It makes sense, then, that the Bad Romance singer marched to the beat of her own drummer throughout her career, seen with a variety of haircolors (including yellow at the 2010 Grammys) and all manner of experimental makeup, including glitter brows for a Kennedy Center Honors performance in 2014, and many more offbeat — though glamorous! — moments.

Scroll through to see Lady Gaga’s unapologetically unique beauty evolution through the years!