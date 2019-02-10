Honoring the best of the best in music, the 61st annual Grammy Awards are about to take place at the Los Angeles Staples Center at 8:00 ET on CBS and stars have already started arriving on the red carpet.

The Grammys are known for featuring over-the-top dresses and styles (hello, Nicki Minaj back in 2012 in a red cape and gloves on the arm of a man dressed as the pope and Lil’ Kim wearing sparkly tights over her bodysuit in 1998). And we have a good reason to think 2019’s show will be one for the books.

Hosted by music icon Alicia Keys, the awards are set to be filled with some of the best singers, performers and music producers in the world. Big pop performances reportedly will include Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Travis Scott while country band Little Big Town will also take to the stage to represent.

But before all of the iconic speeches and killer performances, A-listers have to walk the red carpet to show off their sense of style — and we’re here to show you every female star’s look who stops for the cameras. And with all these incredible ladies taking to the stage there are sure to be a lot of great fashion moments in the bunch.

So far we’ve seen stars like Eve rocking a pantsuit and Tori Kelly in a sleek black gown. But we’re excited to see the notable looks yet to come. Last year there were tons of super classic dresses like Hailee Steinfeld‘s white strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown and Janelle Monáe‘s Dolce & Gabbana suit. But on the wackier end of the spectrum Kesha wore a cowboy-esque navy suit paired with silver boots.

And 2019’s looks are coming fast, so scroll to see all the red carpet looks from the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet.