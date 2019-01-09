Trading one coast for the other, in the wake of the Golden Globes in L.A., some of awards season’s biggest darlings arrived in NYC on Tuesday, January 8, for the 2019 National Board of Review Gala, and there was no post-GG hangover as far as the red carpet fashion was concerned. Globes winners Lady Gaga and Regina King were joined by the super stylish cast of Crazy Rich Asians and more for the annual fete celebrating the best of film.

After wowing in a voluminous Valentino confection on Sunday, Gaga opted for a sleeker Ralph Lauren tuxedo-inspired gown — albeit with a feathery pompom. Gemma Chan, meanwhile, was a garden party IRL in Erdem, and her costar Constance Wu sparkled in sequined Galvan.

Keep scrolling to see all the best fashion moments from the 2019 National Board of Review Gala!