Stars Brought Their Style A-Game to the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Some of Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies stepped out on the red carpet Sunday, March 17, for the Daily Front Row Fashion Award , as you would expect for a style-focused night, they looked absolutely fabulous.

The 5th annual event was held at Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Hollywood beauties like Stella Maxwell, Maye Musk and Adriana Lima attended wearing stunning ensembles that included tons of fun and playful prints.

Celine Reinvented: See 10 Celebs Wearing Hedi Slimane’s First Collection For the Famed French Brand

As unique as some of the more daring looks were, a few noticeable trends popped up throughout the night including bright red looks. From dresses to pant suits, we saw lots of stars wear this bright beautiful hue, bringing a fiery vibe to the carpet. Fashion Entrepreneur honoree Kate Hudson also turned heads in her long crimson Oscar de la Renta gown featuring long sleeves and sequin embroidery while Jasmine Sanders delivered pure sex appeal in a plunging silky number. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s cigarette trousers and avant garde asymmetrical scarlet textured top were also one of our favorite looks of the night. Alicia Silverstone also wore strapless red dress with a simple black bow detail tied around the waist.

Lady Gaga was a red carpet standout all awards season and continued to impress Sunday night. Evoking Old Hollywood glamour the A Star Is Born actress stunned in a Rodarte leather ruched bustier with a white bow and white ruffled details, and a long ruffled leather skirt. Topping off her look were her big heart earrings, a bright crimson lip and Veronica Lake-esque curls.

And that’s a taste. From Joan Smalls’ shimmery gold piece to Candice Swanepoel’s high-slit silver dress, keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2019 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards